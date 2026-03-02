IAEA Finds No Evidence Of Damage To Iranian Nuclear Sites Despite Tehran’s Claims

Iran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) alleged that US and Israeli forces struck Iranian nuclear facilities on Sunday. However, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told the agency’s Board of Governors that there is no evidence of damage to any nuclear sites.

Grossi also reported that efforts to contact Iran’s nuclear regulatory authorities have so far been unsuccessful, and radiation levels in countries neighboring Iran remain within normal background levels. He cautioned that the situation remains concerning and warned of potential radiological risks, stressing the need for diplomacy and negotiations to prevent escalation.

Iran’s envoy, Reza Najafi, condemned the strikes as “unlawful, criminal and brutal,” specifically citing the Natanz enrichment facility, while rejecting claims that Iran seeks nuclear weapons. The United States and Israel have not confirmed carrying out such attacks.

The Middle East conflict has intensified over the past few days, with Iran and allied groups targeting Israel and Gulf regions, resulting in hundreds of casualties. Coordinated US-Israel strikes on Iran prompted retaliatory attacks on Israel and US bases in the region. The killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during initial strikes has further escalated hostilities.

Iran has stated it will not negotiate with Washington, continuing drone and missile attacks on Israel and Gulf locations hosting US forces. Meanwhile, Israel has expanded strikes into southern Lebanon. The ongoing conflict is causing global disruption, including suspended shipping through the Suez Canal, airspace closures, and concerns over oil transport through the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump described the operation as “one of the most complex military offensives ever” and indicated it will continue until all objectives are achieved, highlighting the risk of a prolonged regional conflict.