Immigration Chief Linked to Trump-Era Crackdown Expected to Depart Minneapolis

Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino and some immigration agents are set to depart the city while President Donald Trump's border czar Tom Homan will soon lead the effort on the ground, according to an administration official.

The move from Trump comes after the weekend killing of Alex Pretti intensified tensions over federal action in the city.

Trump moving away from a tougher law-and-order approach could signal a desire by the administration to dial back forceful federal action taken as part of his nationwide Trump immigration crackdown.

Immigration raids have continued in the city, according to online trackers.

Leadership changes and the drawdown of federal agents are just some of the ways the Trump administration has signaled potential shifts in recent days.

The president spoke with Democratic mayors and governors over the weekend and Monday and praised the calls. That's a departure from Trump attacking Democrats over the Minneapolis immigration official weekend. And the president hasn't echoed language used by some of his senior staffers that sought to place blame on Pretti for the events that unfolded Saturday.

Prominent Republicans have joined Democrats who have called for broad investigation into what happened over the weekend and in the weeks leading up to it.

On Monday, a Republican running to be the next governor of the state withdrew from that race, criticizing the enforcement mission in Minnesota.

Chris Madel, who is a defense attorney, had been advising the agent who shot and killed another American, Renee Good, earlier this month in Minneapolis.