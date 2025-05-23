Imran Khan Criticizes Asim Munir, Says Pakistan Is Ruled by Jungle Law

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, who is currently in jail, spoke out against Army Chief General Asim Munir. He said that instead of calling him a Field Marshal, it would have been better to call him a King because Pakistan is not being run by proper laws. He said the country is being ruled like a jungle, where only the strongest have power.

General Asim Munir was recently promoted to Field Marshal because of his role in recent tensions with India. He is only the second person in Pakistan's history to get this title.

Imran Khan said that there is no deal being made to free him and that no talks are happening at the moment. He said these are just false stories. But he added that if the army really cares about the country, it should talk to him.

He also talked about Pakistan’s current problems. He said the country is facing danger from outside, more terrorist attacks, and a bad economy. He called for everyone to work together. He also said he has never asked for anything for himself and won’t start now.

Imran Khan warned the current government, led by Shehbaz Sharif, to be ready for another possible attack from India. He also said that in Pakistan, the law only works against weak people, while powerful people are not punished.