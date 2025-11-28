Imran Khan’s Son Raises Alarm Over Father’s Isolation As Death Rumours Spread Online

Imran Khan’s son, Kasim Khan, has issued a strong appeal regarding the former Pakistan prime minister’s treatment in prison, claiming his father has spent the past six weeks in solitary confinement with no family contact and no clarity from officials. His statement comes as criticism grows from Khan’s relatives, party leaders, and provincial authorities, who allege an information blackout over the 73-year-old PTI chief’s condition inside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

Speculation escalated after social-media posts, including one by an account named “Afghanistan Times,” falsely claimed that Imran Khan had been murdered in custody. These rumours—circulating widely online—have been firmly denied by prison authorities, who say no credible source has confirmed such claims.

Kasim Khan stated on X that his father has been incarcerated for 845 days, and for over a month has been held in a “death cell,” despite court orders allowing visits. He said Khan’s sisters have been repeatedly denied access, while he and his brother have had no communication and “no proof of life.” He accused the government of deliberately hiding Khan’s condition and appealed to international human-rights bodies and democratic nations to intervene, demanding proof that his father is alive and safe.

Imran Khan’s sister, Noreen Niazi, also condemned what she described as severe censorship by the Pakistani government. Speaking to other sources, she alleged that journalists and media owners are being detained and threatened into silence, comparing the situation to authoritarian regimes of the past. She criticised the Shehbaz Sharif administration as weak and unpopular, accusing it of election fraud and oppression.

Tensions escalated further when Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi held a sit-in near Adiala Jail after being denied a meeting with Khan for the eighth time. He and PTI workers were stopped by police before reaching the facility. PTI leaders demanded a clear statement from the government about Khan’s health and insisted that the former PM’s family be allowed to see him immediately.

Adiala Jail officials refuted the allegations, calling the rumours of mistreatment and declining health “baseless.” They asserted that Imran Khan remains inside the jail, is in good health, and has not required any emergency medical care. Nevertheless, concerns intensified after Khan’s sisters reported being violently manhandled during peaceful protests outside the jail. They said police switched off streetlights and dragged them away while they demanded a meeting with their brother.

The jail falls under the jurisdiction of the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, who has claimed she has no control over decisions regarding Khan’s visitation rights. Khan has previously alleged that a military officer was handling prison matters.