In post-Hasina Bangladesh, Islamic parties field maximum candidates in terms of party affiliation: Report

New Delhi: Even as media analyses of the Bangladesh economy paint a grim -- though bailable yet -- picture, where most citizens tighten their belts amidst rising prices and low wages, some 28 per cent of candidates contesting the upcoming general elections own crores in assets and a few even own properties abroad, according to Bangladeshi media reports.

Interestingly, Islamic parties were found to have fielded the highest number of candidates in terms of party affiliation, reported Bangladesh’s Business Standard.

The details were shared by Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) on Thursday after analysing valid candidates’ profiles based on their election affidavits, the report said.

The February 12 election will see 1,981 candidates vie for 298 seats, where 1,696 are in the parliamentary fray for the first time. Of the overall 560 aspirants in the 13th national election have assets "worth crores of taka", it reported.

Male candidates dominated overwhelmingly, comprising 95.98 per cent of this number. Among female candidates, six are from the Jamaat-e-Islami-led alliance and 24 from the bloc where the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is at the helm.

The BNP fielded their nominees in 285 seats, and the Jamaat in 243.

With a political ban imposed and most leaders in exile, including former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina -- who is facing a death sentence, the Awami League will remain unrepresented in this election, despite a global call for equal representation.

The report added that the number of candidates owning over a crore Bangladeshi taka (close to Indian Rs 75 lakh) in assets is a record, being the highest in the country's electoral history. Meanwhile, those drawing an annual income of Tk 1 crore or more numbered at 124.

In terms of legal cases, 530 candidates currently face criminal charges, while 740 candidates had proceedings against them in the past.

Regarding citizenship and overseas links, 21 candidates previously held dual citizenship but have since renounced it. A total of 31 candidates reported income from foreign sources, while 17 candidates declared owning assets abroad, according to their affidavits, it added.

TIB analysis showed that 58.84 per cent of the candidates have declared assets worth less than Tk. 1 crore, while 13 candidates declared assets exceeding Tk 100 crore (almost Indian Rs 75 crore).

The majority of candidates were found to be within the 25-54 age bracket, while the average age stood at 51, the lowest compared to previous elections, said the report.

In terms of education, about 76.42 per cent hold undergraduate or postgraduate degrees, marking the highest proportion of such candidates in any election to date.

The analysis also found that the number of candidates following teaching and legal professions also increased compared to earlier polls. In addition, 68.05 per cent of total candidates reported having bank loans, where BNP candidates were mostly indebted, with 59.41 per cent declaring outstanding bank loans. Eight of the top 10 most indebted candidates belong to BNP.

Candidates declared a total election expenditure of Tk 463.7 crore (over INR 347 crore) for the upcoming polls, with the average spending per candidate standing at Tk 22.5 lakh (about INR 16.85 lakh). The analysis further showed that 259 candidates declared expenditures below the average amount, according to the report.



