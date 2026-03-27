India among 5 nations granted passage thru Hormuz

Tehran: In a major diplomatic victory, Iran has said the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz will remain open for India amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The waterway, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of the world's oil is normally shipped, has been under an Iranian chokehold since the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran last month. Talking to Iranian State TV, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi clarified that the Strait, contrary to the Western media claims, is not completely closed. "Many of the shipowners, or the countries that own these vessels, have contacted us and requested that we ensure their safe passage through the strait. For some of these countries that we consider friendly, or in cases where we have decided to do so for other reasons, our armed forces have provided safe passage," Araghchi said. "You have seen on the news: China, Russia, Pakistan, Iraq, and India. Two of its ships passed through a few nights ago, and some other countries, and even Bangladesh, I believe. These are countries that spoke with us and coordinated with us, and this will continue in the future as well, even after the war," he added.

Araghchi also indicated that vessels linked to countries seen as adversaries or those involved in the ongoing conflict would not be allowed passage. He said ships from the United States, Israel and certain Gulf nations playing a role in the current crisis would not be given clearance to transit through the strait. "We are in a state of war. The region is a war zone, and there is no reason to allow the ships of our enemies and their allies to pass through. But it remains open to others," he said.