Live
- 3rd ODI: Gill’s ton, all-round bowling show help India sweep England 3-0
- West Bengal budget: Tax revenue to rise 11.26 pc, propelled by SGST and state excise
- Tripura to be linked through waterway with Kolkata via B’desh: Sarbananda Sonowal
- Karachi tense after protest against commercial trucks intensifies
- Qatar Open: Ostapenko powers past Paolini in Doha for 12th Top 5 win
- Political uncertainty and turmoil cripples Bangladesh economy
- Crimes against women: AIADMK to protest on Feb 18 in TN
- 3rd ODI: England batters fail to impress again as India clean sweep series with 142-run win
- Philippines bans German animal product imports amid threat of foot-and-mouth disease
- Germany extends border controls for another six months
Just In
India and Cambodia continue to strengthen Buddhist linkages
Phnom Penh: India and Cambodia continue to solidify Buddhist linkages, including religious tourism. Indian Ambassador to Cambodia Vanlalvawna...
Phnom Penh: India and Cambodia continue to solidify Buddhist linkages, including religious tourism. Indian Ambassador to Cambodia Vanlalvawna Bawitlung called on the Cambodian Minister of Culture and Religion Chay Borin and discussed ways to further strengthen various cultural partnerships.
During their meeting, they also discussed the expansion of cooperation in religious affairs and outlined plans to bring Buddhist relics from India to Cambodia in 2026.
The Cambodian minister highlighted various initiatives of the government led by Prime Minister Hun Manet in promoting Buddhist institutions.
He acknowledged India's continued support, especially in providing assistance to Cambodian monks, pagodas, and providing scholarships for Cambodian students studying in India, reported Cambodian daily Khmer Times.
As part of PM Narendra Modi's 'Act East' policy, India's engagement with Cambodia continues to grow tremendously with special emphasis also being laid on promoting Buddhist linkages. New Delhi views Buddhism as a connecting factor to enhance ties with the South East Asian nations, including Cambodia.
In 1979, India was the sole nation to recognise Cambodia after the fall of the infamous Khmer Rouge regime and an embassy in Phnom Penh was revived in 1981.
India also continues to play an extremely significant role in the restoration of ancient temples and heritage sites like the famous Angkor Wat in Cambodia.
Cambodian society is predominantly Buddhist and retains a strong influence of Hindu and Buddhist rituals, idolatry and mythology. It has been seen that many of its rituals have resemblance with Indian culture and traditions. Khmer, Cambodia's official language, has more than 3000 words originating from Sanskrit.
A Cultural Exchange Programme (CEP) between India and Cambodia was signed in 2000 and has been renewed from time to time. Cultural diplomacy and Buddhism have been the cornerstone of India's foreign policy, fostering stronger bilateral and regional ties.
With a majority of the Buddhist population residing in Asia, and India being the birthplace of Buddhism, it is a potent soft power tool for the most populous nation in the world to assert its influence on the global stage.