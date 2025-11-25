India and Cyprus hold discussions on promising opportunities to strengthen engagement

Nicosia/New Delhi: India's High Commissioner to Cyprus, Manish met with Tonia Galati, Head of Business Development and Innovation at The Grammar School in Nicosia on Tuesday with the meeting focusing on preparations for the High Commission’s participation in the Grammar School Christmas Bazaar on December 7.

"They also held substantive discussions on prospective collaborations in areas of mutual interest, including innovation and technology in education, health-related awareness initiatives, tourism and cultural promotion, and wellness-focused programmes. These avenues offer promising opportunities to strengthen engagement between the Indian HC and Grammar School community. The High Commissioner appreciated the school’s forward-looking approach and expressed readiness to deepen cooperation," the High Commission of India in Cyprus posted on X.

Earlier in the day, in New Delhi, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan met a visiting parliamentary delegation from Cyprus led by House of Representatives President Annita Demetriou. The two sides discussed bilateral relationship and the importance of continuing parliamentary exchanges to further strengthen ties.

In a statement on X, Vice President's Office stated, "Hon’ble Vice President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan held a meeting with a Parliamentary Delegation from Cyprus led by H.E. Ms. Annita Demetriou, President of the House of Representatives of Cyprus, today at Parliament House, New Delhi."

"Discussions highlighted the long-standing bilateral relationship between India and Cyprus and the importance of continued parliamentary exchanges to further deepen ties between the two nations," it added.

On October 30, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and his Cyprus counterpart Constantinos Kombos reviewed the India-Cyprus Joint Action Plan 2025-2029, during their meeting in New Delhi.

EAM Jaishankar stated that he and Kombos discussed global geopolitical situation, developments in the respective regions and cooperation in multilateral fora.

"Delighted to welcome FM Constantinos Kombos of Cyprus today in New Delhi. We reviewed the India-Cyprus Joint Action Plan 2025-2029, agreed to by leaders during PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Cyprus in June 2025. Our discussions also covered the global geopolitical situation, developments in our respective regions and our cooperation in multilateral fora. As Cyprus takes over the European Union Presidency in 2026, we are confident that India-EU ties will further strengthen," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

The Action Plan constitutes a roadmap for the implementation of the Joint Declaration adopted during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Cyprus earlier this year, setting short, medium, and long-term goals in main areas of co-operation, including, inter alia, defence, trade and business, innovation and technology sectors.

Earlier in June, PM Modi was on a two-day visit to Cyprus, the first by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in over two decades. During PM Modi's visit, several agreements were signed between the two countries. Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides also conferred upon PM Modi the country's honour – the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III – at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.

Christodoulides also took PM Modi on a guided tour along the ceasefire line in the historic city of Nicosia.

"Tour with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi along the ceasefire line, in old Nicosia. Where the signs of the Turkish occupation remain visible," the Government of the Republic of Cyprus posted on X along with the photographs of the two leaders visiting the area.

PM Modi's visit to Cyprus was significant as it came in the middle of India's tensions with Turkey over the latter's continuous support to Pakistan.

Ankara's recognition of the so-called Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the northern region that was seized by Turkish forces in 1974 and differences over gas exploration rights in the Eastern Mediterranean remain a constant source of tensions between Turkey and Cyprus.