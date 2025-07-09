India and Namibia sign two MOUs in fields of health and entrepreneurship

Windhoek: Following their discussions on further strengthening bilateral ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Namibia President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah witnessed the exchange of two Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) in the fields of health and entrepreneurship, in Windhoek on Wednesday.

The MoU on setting up of an Entrepreneurship Development Centre in Namibia and another on Cooperation in the field of Health and Medicine came on the occasion of PM Modi's one-day State Visit to Namibia, the first at the level of Prime Minister after 27 years.

In addition, it was announced that Namibia has joined the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and Global Biofuels Alliance.

The African nation is also the first country to enter into a licensing agreement to adopt UPI technology with the announcement on launching of Digital Payments system in Namibia later this year being an outcome of the signing of the UPI technology licensing agreement between NPCI and Bank of Namibia in April 2024.

Earlier, on his arrival at the State House in Windhoek, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by President Nandi-Ndaitwah and accorded a ceremonial reception. This was also the first bilateral State Visit that President Nandi-Ndaitwah hosted after taking over office in March this year.

As the two leaders recalled the proud history that underpins bilateral ties, ​Prime Minister Modi congratulated President Nandi-Ndaitwah on being elected the Head of State of Namibia. The Prime Minister also conveyed condolences on the passing away this year of the Founding Father of Namibia, Dr. Sam Nujoma.

The two leaders then held discussions on further strengthening bilateral ties, including in the areas of defence, maritime security, digital technology & UPI, agriculture, health and pharma, energy and critical minerals.

"​Expressing satisfaction with the growth in bilateral trade, the leaders noted that full potential on this account was still to be tapped. In this regard, they called for discussions on India-SACU PTA to be expedited. The Prime Minister noted that India would be scaling up development cooperation efforts through capacity building programs for Namibian experts and exploring partnerships in setting up manufacturing facilities in Namibia," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Prime Minister Modi offered India's support for Quick Impact development projects in the areas of agriculture, Information Technology, cyber security, healthcare, education, women empowerment and child welfare. He also shared the experience of India in using drones for agricultural purposes, a project which could bring value to Namibia.

Inviting Namibia to join the International Big Cat Alliance, PM Modi thanked President Nandi-Ndaitwah for Namibia's support in the Cheetah conservation project in India.

"​The two leaders discussed global issues of mutual interests. The Prime Minister thanked Namibia for its strong support and solidarity extended to the people of India in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. They agreed to strengthen the global fight against terrorism. They also committed to work together to amplify the voice of the Global South," the MEA noted.

Later, President Nandi-Ndaitwah hosted a banquet in honour of the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Modi also invited her to visit India at a mutually convenient time.