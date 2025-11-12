India and Vietnam discuss ways to enhance defence, shipbuilding cooperation

Hanoi: India and Vietnam on Wednesday discussed ways to enhance defence industry and shipbuilding cooperation during Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh's visit to Hanoi for the 15th India–Vietnam Defence Policy Dialogue. Singh visited the visited Hong Ha Shipyard and held talks with Major General Pham Thanh Khiet, Deputy Director and Chief of Staff, General Department of Defence Intelligence (GDDI) and Director of the Hong Ha Shipyard.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh visited Hong Ha Shipyard on the sidelines of the 15th India–Vietnam Defence Policy Dialogue. He was received by Maj Gen Pham Thanh Khiet, Deputy Director & Chief of Staff, GDDI, and Director, Hong Ha Shipyard. Both sides discussed ways to enhance defence industry and shipbuilding cooperation. Defence Secretary highlighted India’s world-class defence manufacturing under ‘Make in India – Make for the World’ vision," the Ministry of Defence stated on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Singh planted a Bodhi tree sapling at the historic Phap Van pagoda in the presence of Thich Thanh Nhieu, Standing Vice President of the Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS).

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Vietnam stated, "Buddhism is the celestial link between India and Vietnam. Defence Secretary Shri R. K. Singh planted a Bodhi tree sapling at the historic Phap Van pagoda in the presence of Most Venerable Thich Thanh Nhieu, Standing Vice President of the Executive Council of the Viet Nam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)."

The Indian Defence Secretary and Vietnam's Deputy Chief of General Staff Sr Lt Gen Phung Si Tan also presided over the opening ceremony of the sixth edition of India–Vietnam Army Exercise VINBAX 2025. The Indian Embassy noted that exercise VINBAX is a bilateral military exercise aimed to enhance interoperability and sharing best practices in the UN peacekeeping operations.

On Monday, Singh called on Vietnam's Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang on the sidelines of the 15th India–Vietnam Defence Policy Dialogue in Hanoi as both countries vowed to bolster defence cooperation across key areas.

During the meeting, Singh conveyed greetings from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and expressed India's commitment to strengthen defence cooperation with Vietnam.

Singh and Vietnam Deputy Minister of National Defence Sr Lt Gen Hoang Xuan Chien co-chaired the 15th India Vietnam Defence Policy Dialogue as the two sides signed a Memorandum of Agreement on Mutual Submarine Search and Rescue Support and Cooperation and also a Letter of Intent on strengthening defence industry collaboration.



