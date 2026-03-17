India Condemns Kabul Hospital Strike, Calls It ‘Disguised Massacre’

India strongly criticised Pakistan over an airstrike on a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, which reportedly killed more than 400 people and injured nearly 300 others. The attack comes amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In a statement, India’s Ministry of External Affairs described the strike as a “barbaric massacre” and said it could not be justified as a military operation. It accused Pakistan of attempting to present the incident as a targeted strike despite the heavy civilian toll.

Pakistan, however, denied targeting civilian infrastructure and maintained that its operations were aimed at military installations and terrorist bases. It also claimed that explosions following the strike indicated the presence of ammunition storage at the site.

The conflict is rooted in Pakistan’s allegations that the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has been receiving support from Afghan territory, a claim linked to ongoing cross-border tensions.

India further termed the attack a serious violation of Afghanistan’s sovereignty and warned that it could destabilise the region further. It also pointed out that the strike took place during the holy month of Ramzan, making the incident even more condemnable.

Reports from the ground described scenes of devastation, with fire engulfing parts of the hospital and rescue teams struggling to evacuate victims. Witnesses recounted multiple explosions and widespread destruction, highlighting the severity of the incident.

The situation underscores rising instability in the region, especially as existing conflicts continue to intensify.