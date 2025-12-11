India continues post-cyclone relief efforts in Sri Lanka under Op Sagar Bandhu

Colombo: The Indian Army has expanded its humanitarian operations in Sri Lanka in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, fast-tracking the restoration of damaged bridges, restoring connectivity, and strengthening on-ground medical support as part of Operation Sagar Bandhu.

The relief measures are being undertaken in close coordination with the Sri Lankan Army and local civil authorities.

Sharing updates on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) wrote, "Restoring essential connectivity, rebuilding hope," highlighting India's continued assistance to cyclone-hit regions.

On Wednesday, the Indian Army restored a crucial Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) network in Mahiyanganaya near Kandy, which had caused a major communications outage across the area.

The repair work, executed by the Shatrujeet Brigade Integrated Task Force, re-established essential connectivity for affected communities.

"This reaffirms India's commitment as a first responder, restoring robust and reliable communication infrastructure when it is needed most," the Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a statement.

In another significant step, the Indian Army's Engineer Task Force (ETF) has begun retrieving and de-launching the damaged Puliyampokkanai Bridge in Jaffna. Using a wheeled excavator, the team is assisting Sri Lanka's Road Development Authority (RDA) to speed up restoration efforts.

The Indian Navy also expanded its support earlier this week. On December 8, four additional ships -- INS Gharial, LCU 54, LCU 51 and LCU 57 -- were deployed to deliver humanitarian aid and disaster relief (HADR) supplies to cyclone-affected zones.

This follows earlier assistance provided by INS Vikrant, INS Udaygiri and INS Sukanya, which had carried out relief operations and heli-borne search and rescue missions.

Carrying nearly 1,000 tonnes of essential relief material, the deployment of naval assets underscores India's long-standing people-to-people ties with Sri Lanka and the Navy's commitment to extending timely humanitarian support to neighbouring nations in the Indian Ocean Region.