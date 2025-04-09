India to Begin Negotiations with France for G2G Deal on 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft, Rafale M Pact Expected This Month

India is set to initiate talks with France for a government-to-government (G2G) deal to acquire 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) to strengthen the Indian Air Force's (IAF) dwindling fleet. Sources within the defense and security establishment have confirmed that the MRFA deal will include Rafale fighter aircraft, following the purchase of 36 Rafales by the Indian government in 2016.

The deal is expected to involve French aerospace giant Dassault Aviation, which will establish a final assembly line in India in collaboration with a leading Indian defense industry player. This partnership will see some Rafale aircraft delivered in fly-away condition, while the rest will be assembled locally, with significant sourcing of components and parts from Indian manufacturers.

Dassault Aviation has made it clear that it requires a minimum order of 100 aircraft to set up a manufacturing facility in India. This move comes after the Cabinet Committee on Security, led by the Prime Minister, approved a €7 billion deal for 26 Rafale Marine fighters, with a deal likely to be signed during the visit of French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu. While no specific dates have been confirmed, sources suggest that the pact will be finalized soon.

Regarding the MRFA deal, a defense official confirmed that India is aware of the IAF's urgent need to address its fighter strength. The deal will be a single-vendor agreement, with the Rafale being the preferred choice. "We have already purchased 36 Rafale aircraft and will now begin negotiations for the MRFA once all formalities are completed. This will be a government-to-government deal," said a source.

The IAF currently operates just 31 fighter squadrons, well below its authorized strength of 42.5. In February, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh stressed the need for 35-40 aircraft per year, citing a significant technological gap. He emphasized the importance of exploring collaborative projects between foreign firms and Indian private players to produce fighter aircraft domestically, complementing the efforts of state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) with the Tejas Mk-1A.