India, UAE agree to enhance cooperation in consular, visa and legal domains

Abu Dhabi: India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) held the 6th Meeting of the Joint Committee on Consular Affairs (JCCA) in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, agreeing on further steps to enhance cooperation across the consular, visa and legal domains.

The two delegations reviewed progress since the previous meeting of the JCCA held in New Delhi in 2024. The officials of India and UAE exchanged their experiences and best practices followed in the consular domain.

India appreciated the UAE leadership and authorities' support for the welfare of the Indian community living in the UAE, which serves as a vital bridge in strengthening bilateral ties, according to a statement released by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"The discussions resulted in progress in the following four key areas: Enhanced information flow and consular access; Expedited cooperation on Mutual Legal Assistance and Extradition cases; Progressive liberalisation of visa policies; and, an institutionalised review mechanism," the MEA stated.

India and UAE also reaffirmed their commitment in ensuring the safety, dignity and well-being of their citizens living in each other’s countries.

"The meeting took place in an atmosphere of traditional warmth and cooperation that characterises the historic and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UAE. Both sides underlined the strength of the relationship, driven by the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and His Highness President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and deeply rooted in the close ties between the peoples of the two countries," the statement added.

For the meeting, the Indian delegation was led by Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs), MEA, and the UAE delegation was led by Omar Obaid AlHesan AlShamsi, Under Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The two sides agreed to hold the 7th meeting of the JCCA in India on mutually convenient dates in 2026.

During the visit to UAE, Arun Kumar Chatterjee also visited the Consulate General of India in Dubai and interacted with officials.

"Shri Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary (CPV & OIA), MEA, visited the Consulate, interacted with officials from various wings, reviewed ongoing initiatives, and gained insights into the work being undertaken," India's Consulate General in Dubai posted on X.

Earlier in July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations during a phone call, the MEA said.

"They positively assessed the remarkable progress made across various sectors of bilateral cooperation and laid emphasis on further developing and deepening collaboration for the shared benefit of the peoples of both countries," read a statement issued by the MEA.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated PM Modi on becoming the second longest-serving Prime Minister in India’s history and wished him continued success in his service to the nation. PM Modi thanked the UAE leader for his gracious wishes and the affection he expressed for the people of India.

"The two sides also addressed ways to bolster ties to serve mutual interests while fostering sustainable development and prosperity for their peoples. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Excellency Modi affirmed their keenness to strengthen relations between the two countries in line with their shared vision to leverage opportunities to achieve further prosperity for their peoples," said the UAE President's office after the phone call.



