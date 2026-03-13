India, US Near Critical Minerals Deal; Major Announcement Expected Soon

The United States and India are close to finalising a critical minerals agreement aimed at strengthening supply chains for advanced manufacturing, energy systems and emerging technologies. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said a major announcement regarding the deal could be made in the coming months.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Gor said the agreement reflects the growing momentum in the India–US partnership and will help both countries secure resources that are crucial for future industries. Critical minerals are key components used in sectors such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, electronics and advanced defence technologies.

Gor highlighted that the relationship between the two countries has recently seen several breakthroughs. He pointed to progress in trade, trust and technology cooperation as indicators of the strengthening partnership.

He also referred to the interim trade agreement framework announced by India and the US on February 7, which aims to boost economic ties and pave the way for a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement. The framework focuses on expanding market access, strengthening supply chains and increasing economic collaboration between the two nations.

According to Gor, the scale of the two economies, combined with their talent and entrepreneurial capacity, creates significant opportunities for deeper cooperation. He said the partnership is not only about tariffs and trade but also about securing resources that will shape the global economy in the coming years.

The upcoming critical minerals deal is expected to further deepen strategic and economic coordination between India and the United States.