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India, US trade deal to be much different: Trump
In Short
Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump said India and the US were pretty close to making a trade deal.
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Washington: US President Donald Trump said that India and the US are "pretty close" to reaching a trade deal, which will be much different than the earlier pacts.
Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump said India and the US were pretty close to making a trade deal. "They want to make a deal. We're going to make a deal. Pretty close, yeah," Trump said in response to a question.
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