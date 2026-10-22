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India, US trade deal to be much different: Trump

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Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump said India and the US were pretty close to making a trade deal.

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Washington: US President Donald Trump said that India and the US are "pretty close" to reaching a trade deal, which will be much different than the earlier pacts.

Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump said India and the US were pretty close to making a trade deal. "They want to make a deal. We're going to make a deal. Pretty close, yeah," Trump said in response to a question.

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Donald TrumpIndia US TradeTrade DealUS India RelationsTrade Talks
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