Indian-Crewed Tanker Hit Off Oman Coast Amid Escalating Israel–Iran Conflict; 4 Injured

An oil tanker carrying 15 Indian nationals among its crew was struck off the coast of Oman on Sunday, injuring four people, as fresh hostilities between Israel and Iran intensified across the region.

According to Reuters, the Palau-flagged tanker Skylight was hit about five nautical miles north of Khasab Port in Oman’s Musandam peninsula. The vessel had a 20-member crew, comprising 15 Indians and five Iranian nationals.

The Oman Maritime Security Centre confirmed that the crew was evacuated after the strike. Initial reports indicated injuries of varying severity to four crew members. Authorities did not specify the type of weapon used in the attack.

Musandam is strategically significant as it shares control of the Strait of Hormuz with Iran — a critical global oil transit route through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes daily.

The tanker’s registered owner is Sea Force Inc, and it is managed by Red Sea Ship Management LLC. The United States sanctioned both the vessel and its management company in December 2025, alleging involvement in transporting Iranian petroleum products through a so-called “shadow fleet.”

Ship-tracking service Tankertrackers.com described Skylight as a small tanker primarily used for refuelling other vessels and noted that it had been anchored in the Musandam governorate since February 22.

The incident marks the first reported strike in or near Oman during the latest escalation. Iranian state media later reported that Iran had announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, though independent confirmation remains limited.

Earlier, Oman’s state news agency said two drones struck the Duqm commercial port, injuring one expatriate worker.

The tanker strike comes amid a broader wave of retaliation following joint US–Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has since launched missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and several Gulf states hosting US forces.

US President Donald Trump warned Tehran against further retaliation, stating that any additional strikes would be met with unprecedented force.

With shipping disruptions, airspace closures, and military exchanges intensifying, fears of a wider regional conflict continue to mount.