Indian Embassy in Lebanon urges Indian nationals to avoid unnecessary travel, remain vigilant

Amid ongoing tensions in the Middle Eastern region, the Indian Embassy in Lebanon has advised all Indian nationals to avoid unnecessary travel, remain vigilant and observe locally advised safety and emergency procedures.

The embassy asked Indian nationals in Lebanon to contact it on its mobile number or through email in case of any emergency.

In the advisory issued on Sunday, the Indian Embassy said: "In view of the current situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Lebanon are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, remain vigilant and observe locally advised safety and emergency procedures."

"For any emergency, Indian nationals in Lebanon may contact the Embassy through mobile No. +96176860128 or email: [email protected]," it added.

India on Saturday said that it remains deeply concerned at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region and urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians.

"India is deeply concerned at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region. We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians. Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"Our Missions in the region are in touch with Indian nationals and have issued appropriate advisories asking them to remain vigilant, stay in contact with the Missions, and follow local security guidance," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

On Saturday, the Embassy of India in Tehran advised all Indian nationals in Iran to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible in view of the developing situation.

"Indians may also continue to monitor the news, maintain situational awareness, and await any further guidance from the Embassy of India," it stated while giving the emergency contact details of the Embassy.

The Embassy of India in Doha also issued an "important advisory", asking all Indian nationals in Qatar to take due care and follow news and advisories as and when issued by the Embassy and local authorities.

"In view of the current regional situation, all Indian nationals in Qatar are advised to take due care, follow news and advisories as and when issued by the Embassy and local authorities. Our Embassy is continuing to function as usual," the advisory read.

"Everyone is requested to follow the emergency alert sent by local authorities that, in the interest of public safety, everyone is urged to stay away from the vicinity of military sites and stay inside buildings, whether in homes or elsewhere, and not to go out or move except for the utmost necessity to avoid exposure to any risks," it added.

The Embassy of India in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also issued an urgent advisory in view of the current regional situation, asking all Indian nationals in the United Arab Emirates to avoid unnecessary travel, take due care, remain vigilant, follow safety guidelines and advisories as and when issued by the UAE authorities and the Embassy.

"The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai are continuing to function normally and will issue updates as necessary," it said, asking the Indian nationals in UAE to contact toll free and WhatsApp numbers in case of any emergency.