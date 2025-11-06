Indian envoy meets Panama President, extends wishes on ‘Fiestas Patria’ and Independence Day

Panama City: India's Ambassador to Panama Sumit Seth met Panama President Jose Raul Mulino and senior cabinet ministers on Thursday and extended greetings on the occasion of ‘Fiestas Patria’ and Panama's Independence Day.

"Courtesy Meeting with Hon’ble President of Panama. Ambassador Sumit Seth met Hon’ble President H E Jose Raul Mulino along with Senior Cabinet Ministers and conveyed Festive Greetings on the occasion of ‘Fiestas Patria’ and Independence Day of Panama," the Indian Embassy in Panama posted on X.

The Indian mission also said that the historical Qutub Minar was lit with the colours of the national flag of Panama to mark their Independence Day.

"India Panama || Greetings to the people of Panama || As a special gesture India’s iconic historical monument ‘Qutub Minar’ was lit with the colours of the national flag of Panama to mark their Independence Day ¡ Felices Fiestas Patria Panama !" it said on X on November 3.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also extended wishes to his Panamanian counterpart, Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez, and the people of Panama on their National Day.

"Best wishes to FM Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez, the Government and the people of Panama on their National Day. Value our strong bilateral and multilateral cooperation," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier in October, the Indian Embassy stated that 20 members from the Panamanian National Assembly joined the newly created Inter-parliamentary Friendship Group.

"New Chapter: Establishment of 20 Member Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group. A new chapter in the bilateral relationship between India and Panama with 20 members from Panamanian National Assembly (Parliament) becoming part of the newly created Inter-parliamentary Friendship Group. Ambassador Sumit Seth along with the President of Commission for External Relations H.E. Walkiria Chandler and the President of India Panama Interparlimentary Friendship group. Jorge Bloise participated at the Oath Taking Ceremony at the premises of the National Assembly of Panama," it said in a post on X.

India-Panama relations are the oldest in the Central American region, dating back to the middle of the 19th century when groups of Indians came to Panama to work on the construction of the Panama Railways and later the Panama Canal in the early 20th century. The diplomatic ties between the two nations were established in 1962. Panama has a Resident Mission in New Delhi and had in 2018, designated a new position of Consul General, Mumbai. India enjoys warm and cordial political relations with Panama, according to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement.