Indian killed in Iranian strikes in Kuwait

Dubai: An Indian national has been killed in Kuwait in Iranian strikes on a power and water desalination plant, the country’s state-run KUNA news agency reported on Monday.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said a service building at one of its power and water distillation plants was damaged during the attack.

Officials described it as a “brutal attack”. The plant where the attack occurred wasn’t identified. Ministry spokesperson Fatima Jawhar Hayat said the strike resulted in the death of a worker of Indian nationality.

Technical and emergency response teams were immediately deployed to the site to contain the situation and manage the aftermath in line with the ministry’s approved emergency plan, she added.