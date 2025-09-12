Indian Man From Karnataka Brutally Beheaded At Dallas Motel After Workplace Dispute

In a shocking act of violence, a 50-year-old Indian-origin man from Karnataka was brutally killed at his workplace in East Dallas, Texas. Chandra Nagamallaiah, who managed the Downtown Suites motel on Samuell Boulevard, was attacked on the morning of September 10 after a dispute with his co-worker over a malfunctioning washing machine.

According to Dallas police, the suspect, 37-year-old Cuban national Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, allegedly stabbed Nagamallaiah multiple times before chasing him toward the motel’s front office, where his wife and 18-year-old son were present. Despite their desperate attempts to intervene, Cobos-Martinez beheaded Nagamallaiah, kicked his severed head into the parking lot, and placed it in a dumpster. Security cameras captured the horrifying incident.

Officers arrested Cobos-Martinez at the scene, finding him with a blood-stained shirt, a machete, the victim’s phone, and a motel key card. He later confessed to the crime. Authorities revealed that Cobos-Martinez has a history of violent offenses and was released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody earlier this year despite a removal order, due to the lack of available deportation flights to Cuba.

The Indian Consulate in Houston expressed deep condolences to Nagamallaiah’s grieving family and assured ongoing support. The killing has left the Indian community in the U.S. shocked and outraged, with many questioning immigration lapses and the safety of immigrant workers. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to assist the victim’s family as the investigation continues.