Indian-origin man kills wife, 3 relatives in US over family dispute

Atlanta: Four people were shot dead in the US in what cops suspect to be a case stemming from a domestic dispute. While local reports didn't confirm the nationality of the victims, the Consulate General of India in Atlanta said that one of those dead was an Indian national.

The incident took place at the Gwinnett County in Atlanta's Lawrenceville. The suspect was identified as 51-year-old Vijay Kumar and his wife 43-year-old Meemu Dogra was also among those killed in the shooting. Apart from her, the other victims were identified as Gourav Kumar, 33, Nidhi Chander, 37, and Harish Chander, 38. Based on the names, the victims appeared to be of Indian origin. However, official confirmation of nationality has been provided for only one person. According to the Gwinnett County Police, Vijay Kumar and his wife Meemu Dogra were residents of Atlanta and had travelled with their 12-year-old child to the home of their relatives Gourav, Nidhi and Harish on Brook Ivy Court.

Investigation revealed that the couple had an argument at their Atlanta home before they left for their relatives' home. Gourav, Nidhi and Harish lived at Brook Ivy Court with two children, aged 7 and 9. Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in Atlanta didn't specify which of the victims was an Indian. “We are deeply grieved by a tragic shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute, in which an Indian national was among the victims. The alleged shooter has been arrested, and all possible assistance is being extended to the bereaved family,” it said on X.

Probe also revealed that the three children – aged 12, 7 and 9, were found hiding inside the closet when officers arrived at the crime scene. The children were hiding to protect themselves and it was the suspect's 12-year-old son who called 911 which is when the cops arrived at the scene, only to find four people dead. “At this time, there are no outstanding suspects.

The motive remains under investigation but appears to be domestic related,” the local police said in a statement.

Without naming anyone, the local police said that a suspect was located a short distance from the residence and taken into custody. Reports also said that Vijay Kumar was charged on counts of murder, aggravated assault and cruelty to children.