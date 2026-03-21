Indian Refiners Eye Iranian Oil As US Waives Sanctions Amid Global Energy Crisis

Indian refiners will be resuming soon to initiate the purchases of Iranian crude after Washington announced a temporary waiver on sanctions.The main purpose behind the waiver is to ease the energy crunch caused by the Iran–Israel war oil supply crisis. This waiver is sanctioned for 30 days which will allow shipments already at sea to be discharged by April 19. This decision has opened access to nearly 170 million barrels of Iranian crude stored on vessels across the Middle East and Asia.

Three major Indian refining sources confirmed plans to buy Iranian oil, pending government directions and clarity on payment terms.India has already rushed to secure Russian supplies but with the US waiver,there is a chance for diversification.India needed this waiver as country has less refineries as compared to other Asian importers.Other Asian refiners are also checking if they can purchase Iranian crude under the waiver.

The Iran oil sanctions waiver comes at a time when the Strait of Hormuz oil crisis has disrupted global supply routes, pushing crude prices above $110 per barrel. Asia depends on the Middle East for nearly 60% of its oil, and reduced refinery output has already cut fuel exports. For India, the move is critical to strengthen energy security and manage rising costs of imports.

However, challenges remain. Much of the Iranian oil is carried by aging “shadow fleet” tankers, raising safety and compliance concerns. Payment mechanisms also remain unclear, as sanctions had forced Iran to sell crude through third-party traders since 2018.

With the West Asia war oil crisis deepening and the global oil price surge 2026 affecting economies worldwide, India’s decision to buy Iranian crude could provide short-term relief but may also complicate its diplomatic balancing act between Washington and Tehran.