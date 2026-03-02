Indian Sailor Killed After Drone Boat Strikes Oil Tanker Near Oman

An Indian national lost his life after an unmanned drone boat rammed into an oil tanker off the coast of Oman, sparking a fire and forcing a full crew evacuation, officials confirmed on Monday. The incident comes as tensions continue to escalate across the Middle East.

Oman’s Maritime Security Centre reported that the attack took place approximately 52 nautical miles northwest of Port Sultan Qaboos in the Muscat Governorate on March 1. The vessel, identified as MKD VYOM and flying the flag of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, was carrying around 59,463 metric tonnes of cargo when it was struck.

Authorities said the unmanned vessel impacted the tanker’s main engine room, leading to an explosion and fire. One Indian crew member was killed in the blast. The ship had 21 personnel on board, including 16 Indians, four Bangladeshis, and one Ukrainian. All surviving crew members were evacuated safely by the Panama-flagged merchant vessel MV SAND in coordination with Omani maritime authorities.

The Royal Navy of Oman has deployed a ship to monitor the damaged tanker and has issued navigational advisories to vessels in the region. Officials have not confirmed who was responsible for the strike.

The attack occurred amid heightened instability near the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime route for global oil shipments. Iran has previously issued warnings to vessels operating in the area, and multiple maritime incidents have been reported since the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which significantly intensified regional hostilities.

This marks the second reported strike on cargo ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz in recent days. Earlier, the Palau-flagged tanker Skylight was hit near Oman’s Musandam peninsula, injuring four crew members, including Indian nationals.

The ongoing escalation has raised fresh concerns over the safety of commercial shipping and energy supply routes in the Gulf region.