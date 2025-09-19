Indian Student From Telangana Shot Dead By Police In California, Family Appeals For Repatriation

A tragic incident has left a Telangana family in mourning after their son, Mohammed Nizamuddin, 30, was allegedly shot dead by police in Santa Clara, California. According to reports citing his father, Mohammed Hasnuddin, the incident occurred on September 3 following a confrontation with his roommate. The precise details surrounding the shooting remain uncertain.

Nizamuddin, who had traveled to the United States reportedly to pursue a Master’s degree, hailed from Mahabubnagar district. His sudden death has shocked his family, who are now appealing to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to ensure that his body is brought back to India for final rites.

While local authorities in California are yet to provide clarity on the chain of events, the case highlights growing concerns over the safety of Indian students abroad. The family’s plea to the MEA underscores their struggle to cope with the devastating loss and their urgent need for support in repatriating Nizamuddin’s remains.