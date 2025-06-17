Indian Students Safely Relocated from Tehran As Iran-Israel Conflict Worsens

As hostilities between Iran and Israel intensify, the Indian government has taken proactive steps to ensure the safety of its citizens residing in Iran. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that Indian students in Tehran have been moved to safer locations, and several Indian nationals have been assisted in leaving Iran through its land border with Armenia.

Over the weekend, in response to escalating Israeli airstrikes on Tehran—including a hit on the headquarters of Iran's state-run television—Indian authorities began relocating students from the capital. The MEA confirmed these evacuations were arranged by the Indian embassy, though exact numbers or destinations remain undisclosed.

Approximately 4,000 Indian nationals currently live in Iran, nearly half of whom are students, mostly from Jammu and Kashmir pursuing medical and professional degrees. Buses were deployed to move them from universities in cities like Tehran, Shiraz, and Qom to safer zones.

Additionally, Indian nationals with independent travel means have been advised to leave Tehran as a precaution. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also spoke with his Armenian counterpart to coordinate safe passage amid the closure of Iranian airspace.

The Indian embassy continues to maintain close contact with the Indian community and may issue further advisories depending on how the situation develops. This effort gained urgency after concerned parents in Srinagar held protests demanding the safe return of their children from Iran.

Meanwhile, the Iran-Israel conflict has entered its fifth consecutive day. Iran is reportedly preparing for a large-scale retaliatory strike after an Israeli attack killed three people at a state TV facility. Israel claims to have intercepted 30 Iranian drones overnight.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who unexpectedly exited the G7 summit in Canada, posted a social media alert urging an immediate evacuation of Tehran, amplifying global concerns of a full-scale war.

With over nine million Indian citizens residing in West Asia, the Indian government has called for de-escalation and urged both nations to resolve differences through diplomacy and dialogue.