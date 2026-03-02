Indians Stranded In Middle East Amid Escalating Conflict; Centre Calls Situation ‘Turbulent’

Several Indians remain stranded amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East, including public figures and political families who have shared updates about their safety.

Actor Subhashree Ganguly was holidaying in Dubai with her minor son when tensions escalated. Her husband, Raj Chakraborty, told the media that both are currently safe inside their hotel. “We are deeply concerned, although civilians are known to be safe in Dubai. Let's see when the flight operations resume,” he said, referring to ongoing airspace disruptions.

Actor Sonal Chauhan is also reportedly among those stuck in the region as flight services remain suspended across parts of the Gulf.

Ananya Datta, a resident of Kuwait, told Hindustan Times that she and her husband witnessed a drone strike hitting the local airport, underscoring the intensity of the situation on the ground.

In another instance, Firhad Hakim’s wife and two daughters were on a pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia when hostilities intensified. His elder daughter, Priyadarshini, shared on social media that they are safe but witnessed military activity. “We are safe, but the army here is ready for combat. We saw a missile flying above us,” she wrote.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Sunday that the Centre is making continuous efforts to ensure the safe return of Indians stranded in affected areas. Calling the situation “volatile” and “turbulent,” he added that operating flights under current conditions is extremely risky.

With airspace closures and security alerts across the Gulf, authorities continue to monitor developments as families in India await the safe return of their loved ones.