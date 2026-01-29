India–Russia Aviation Reset: How SJ-100 Fits Into HAL’s Civil Aviation Plans

At Wings India 2026 in Begumpet, one aircraft emerged as a quiet but significant highlight for policymakers and aviation leaders — the SJ-100 regional jet. Displayed prominently, the 100-seat twin-engine aircraft underscored Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) growing push into India’s civil aviation sector.

HAL Chairman and Managing Director DK Sunil described the SJ-100 as a key pillar of the company’s long-term strategy. He said regional connectivity represents the biggest growth opportunity in Indian aviation, with aircraft like the SJ-100 well suited to short-haul routes connecting tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Designed to carry up to 100 passengers with a range of about 3,000 kilometres, the SJ-100 is tailored for domestic operations. It features fly-by-wire controls, a full glass cockpit and the ability to operate from short or semi-prepared runways, making it ideal for smaller regional airports. The aircraft also offers a wider cabin, improved seating comfort and lower noise levels, positioning it as a cost-effective option for frequent short-distance flights.

On the sidelines of the event, HAL signed an agreement with Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation to deepen cooperation on the SJ-100 programme. The partnership includes licensed manufacturing, maintenance and long-term lifecycle support in India, marking a strategic shift for HAL, which has traditionally focused on defence manufacturing.

According to Sunil, the collaboration follows a phased approach. Initial plans involve importing fly-away aircraft, followed by assembly in India and, eventually, expanded domestic manufacturing as demand rises. HAL is already in talks with Indian airlines to induct the SJ-100 under the government’s regional connectivity initiative, with projected demand estimated at 150 to 200 aircraft over the next decade.

While civil aviation currently contributes only around five per cent of HAL’s revenue, the company aims to increase this share to nearly 25 per cent in the coming years. The SJ-100 is being viewed internally as a turning point in that transition.

To support the programme, HAL plans to adapt its existing aerospace facilities, including plants in Nashik and Kanpur, which are already equipped for high-end aircraft production. With appropriate retooling and certification, these facilities are expected to support civil aircraft manufacturing and allow HAL to scale production in line with airline requirements.