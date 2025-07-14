India's ‘most wanted’ among 8 Khalistani ultras arrested in US

Washington: Pavittar Singh Batala, a gangster from Punjab who is on the most wanted list of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), was arrested along with seven other Khalistani terrorists by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States in a gang-related kidnapping case. Batala is reportedly associated with the banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and is wanted in India for his alleged involvement in terror activities.

The arrests were made on Friday from different parts of the US in a case related to kidnapping and torture in San Joaquin County, according to the sheriff's office.

"On July 11, 2025, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office AGNET Unit-alongside the Stockton Police Department SWAT Team, Manteca Police Department SWAT Team, Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, and the FBI SWAT Team-executed five coordinated search warrants across San Joaquin County as part of a gang-related kidnapping and torture investigation," the sheriff's office said on Saturday. Apart from Batala, other suspects were identified as Dilpreet Singh, Amritpal Singh, Arshpreet Singh, Manpreet Randhawa, Sarabjit Singh, Gurtaj Singh, and a man identified only as Vishal, who did not provide a last name.