Indonesia to send 27 doctors abroad for cardiology training amid high mortality rate

The Indonesian government has announced plans to send 25 doctors to China and two doctors to Japan to enhance their skills in treating cardiovascular diseases, which are the leading cause of death in Indonesia.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Monday that cardiovascular diseases claim around 500,000 lives each year in the country. One reason for the high mortality rate is the shortage of heart specialists trained in interventional cardiology, reports Xinhua news agency.

"There are only 30 to 50 training positions available each year in Indonesia. That is why we are sending doctors abroad," Budi said.

He emphasised that this initiative is a crucial step toward reducing the number of deaths caused by these diseases. "Cardiovascular disease is the primary cause of death. We need to quickly prepare services to save hundreds of thousands of patients," he said.

Budi highlighted the importance of the "golden period" in the treatment of cardiovascular issues.

This term refers to the critical timeframe in which medical interventions can be performed to ensure optimal treatment and prevent complications. For heart attacks, this golden period is two hours after the onset of symptoms, while for strokes, it is one hour.

He pointed out that the limited number of doctors and the uneven distribution of medical facilities across regions could hinder emergency treatment for cardiovascular patients.

The program to send doctors to China and Japan is part of a fellowship initiative organised by the Indonesian Health Ministry and the Education Fund Management Institute.

Last year, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) had raised concerns about Indonesia's alarming postpartum maternal mortality rate, which reached 189 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2020.

This figure is notably higher than those of other Southeast Asian countries, such as Singapore with seven deaths, Thailand with 29, and Vietnam with 46 per 100,000 births.