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INS Tarkash arrives in Mauritius, set to participate in 'Aapravasi Diwas' events
In Short
During the port call, the ship's crew will participate in joint training activities with the Mauritius Coast Guard, cultural exchanges and community outreach to deepen people-to-people ties between the two nations.
Port Louis: Indian Naval Ship (INS) Tarkash arrived at Mauritius' Port Louis on Friday during its operational deployment to the southern Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The ship is set to participate in events commemorating the 192nd Aapravasi Diwas on November 2.
During the port call, the ship's crew will participate in joint training activities with the Mauritius Coast Guard, cultural exchanges and community outreach to deepen people-to-people ties between the two nations.
"INS Tarkash arrived at Port Louis, Mauritius, on 30 Oct 26 during her operational deployment to the southern IOR. During the port call, the ship’s crew will undertake joint training activities with the Mauritius Coast Guard, along with cultural exchanges and community outreach to deepen people-to-people connect. The ship will also participate in events commemorating the 192nd Aapravasi Diwas on 02 Nov 26," the Indian Navy's spokesperson posted on X.
In August, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan called on Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, with discussions held on ways to deepen maritime security cooperation between the two friendly countries.
According to the Indian Navy, India's High Commissioner to Mauritius, Anurag Srivastava, was also present during the meeting.
“Discussions during the meeting were centred on strengthening maritime security cooperation, training exchanges, information exchange mechanisms, capacity building efforts and operational linkages between the Indian Navy and the Mauritius National Coast Guard,” the Indian Navy posted on X.
Admiral Swaminathan assured PM Ramgoolam of full support, assistance, cooperation and collaboration of the Indian Navy in the capability enhancement and capacity building endeavours of the Mauritius Police Force and National Coast Guard.
During his visit, Admiral Swaminathan held a series of talks with senior officials of the Mauritian government, exploring new avenues for collaboration between the two countries.
The officials included Rampersad Sooroojebally, Commissioner of Police, Mauritius Police Force and Kan Oye Fong Weng-Poorun, Secretary for Home and Defence Affairs, Government of Mauritius.
He also met the Indian High Commissioner and discussed important facets of the ongoing maritime security cooperation between the two countries.
Sharing details of the meeting, the Indian Navy took to X and posted: "Discussions were centred on strengthening maritime security cooperation, capacity building of the Mauritius National Coast Guard, joint EEZ surveillance and expanding operational linkages between the two maritime forces."
"India and Mauritius share an enduring maritime partnership, anchored in mutual trust and a shared commitment to ensuring a secure and stable Indian Ocean Region - in line with the vision of MAHASAGAR," it added.
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INS Tarkash arrives in Mauritius, set to participate in 'Aapravasi Diwas' events
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