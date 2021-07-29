International Day of Friendship 2021: Find ways to celebrate Friendship

The United Nations, has designated, international day of friendship, on July 30th, this day recognizes the significance of friendship and this acts as a to contribute to global cooperation, peace and solidarity.



Why friendship is important?

International Day of friendship helps promote the idea, which fostering friendship between peoples, cultures, and individuals can inspire peace and they can help build bridges between communities.

How to celebrate the international day of Friendship?

• You can ring up a friend and then have a chat

• You can also reach out to someone who you have not spoken to in a while

• Think about as what unites people, instead what would separate them.

Five classroom activities for International Day of Friendship

• You can make a friendship bracelet

• You can also write a list of what you love about your friends and then share it with them

• You can make an international of Friendship display

• Think about what makes a good friend

• You can also write an acrostic poem using the word Friendship.

Friendship quotes

1. "A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out." — Walter Winchell

2. "A friend is one who overlooks your broken fence and admires the flowers in your garden." — Unknown

3. "Best friends are the people in your life who make you laugh louder, smile brighter and live better." — Unknown

4. When the world is so complicated, the simple gift of friendship is within all of our hands." — Maria Shriver

5. Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together." — Woodrow T. Wilson

6. A good friend is like a four-leaf clover; hard to find and lucky to have." — Irish Proverb

7. Friends are the family you choose." — Jess C. Scott

8. Best friends don't care if your house is clean. They care if you have wine." — Unknown

9. "True friendship is when you walk into their house and your WiFi connects automatically." — Unknown

10. Love is friendship set on fire." — Jeremy Taylor