Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
International Olympic Day 2025: Let’s Move and Stay Healthy Today
Celebrate International Olympic Day on June 23, 2025. Join the global movement to stay active with sports, walking, running, and fun activities. Use #LetsMove and #OlympicDay to share your healthy lifestyle.
Today is June 23. It is International Olympic Day. People all over the world celebrate this day. The day reminds us how important sports and moving our bodies are. Moving keeps us healthy and happy.
This year’s theme is “Let’s Move.” It means everyone should try to move more every day. You can walk, run, dance, or play with friends and family. Any movement helps your body.
Many people join sports events today. There are races, yoga sessions, and fun games. You can join too! Moving is fun and helps you grow strong.
You can share what you do on social media. Use #LetsMove and #OlympicDay. Sharing helps others want to move more too.
The Olympic leaders want everyone to enjoy sports. It does not matter how old you are or where you live. Sports bring people together. They help make the world better.
Sport is good for the body and mind. It makes you happy and full of energy. Playing sports teaches teamwork and kindness.
So, on this International Olympic Day, let’s all move more. Walk, run, jump, and play. Make today fun and healthy. Moving every day helps you live better.