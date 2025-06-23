 International Olympic Day 2025: Let’s Move and Stay Healthy Today

Today is June 23. It is International Olympic Day. People all over the world celebrate this day. The day reminds us how important sports and moving our bodies are. Moving keeps us healthy and happy.

This year’s theme is “Let’s Move.” It means everyone should try to move more every day. You can walk, run, dance, or play with friends and family. Any movement helps your body.

Many people join sports events today. There are races, yoga sessions, and fun games. You can join too! Moving is fun and helps you grow strong.

You can share what you do on social media. Use #LetsMove and #OlympicDay. Sharing helps others want to move more too.

The Olympic leaders want everyone to enjoy sports. It does not matter how old you are or where you live. Sports bring people together. They help make the world better.

Sport is good for the body and mind. It makes you happy and full of energy. Playing sports teaches teamwork and kindness.

So, on this International Olympic Day, let’s all move more. Walk, run, jump, and play. Make today fun and healthy. Moving every day helps you live better.