The 222-209 Iowa House Republicans vote late on Wednesday, Nov. 12 sent the package directly to President Donald Trump, who signed it immediately, putting an end to the record-breaking longest government shutdown that first began on October 1st. In a twist, the vote was not entirely partisan: Six Democrats crossed the aisle to support the funding bill, while two House Republicans shutdown decision rebelled against their party and voted against it.

Relief came on Sunday night when a group of centrist Senate Democrats reached a deal with their Republican counterparts and the White House. The sticking point — health care subsidies — was not solved, however, and continues to split Congress.

GOP lawmakers had to back down on Trump’s furlough of thousands of federal workers, but the bill did not include an extension of the expiring enhanced Affordable Care Act premium tax credits Democrats fought hard to keep. This means those credits will still expire at the end of the year, and millions of Americans could face higher healthcare premiums when choosing their Iowa GOP shutdown vote gets underway.

The bill only requires that Congress hold a separate vote on the credits in December. It is not yet clear if enough Republicans will agree US government shutdown 2019 for their extension in the Senate, nor has Speaker Mike Johnson even promised a vote in the House. For now, the deal is a critical return to normal.

Agencies and core programs can at least start to return to business as usual. That is especially important in the skies, which were thrown into chaos as the Federal Aviation Administration had to cut flights over the winter holidays after extreme air traffic control staffing shortages due to the shutdown. It will also mean restored food assistance for 42 million low-income Americans enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), whose monthly benefits were unavailable after expiring on Nov. 1.