Iran Assures Safe Passage To India Through Strait Of Hormuz Amid Ongoing Conflict

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, Iran has clarified that it will not block ships from certain friendly nations, including India, in the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz. The announcement comes as concerns grow globally over energy supply disruptions due to the ongoing conflict in the region.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated in an interview with state television that the strait remains partially open, allowing vessels from nations with friendly ties to pass through safely. Alongside India, countries such as Russia, China, Pakistan, and Iraq have also been granted passage. He noted that several of these nations coordinated with Iran to ensure secure transit for their ships.

However, Iran has taken a firm stance against vessels linked to its adversaries. Ships associated with the United States, Israel, and certain Gulf nations involved in the conflict will not be allowed to pass through the waterway. According to Araghchi, the region remains an active war zone, and access is being restricted based on geopolitical alignments.

The partial blockade of the Strait of Hormuz followed military actions involving the US and Israel, which escalated tensions significantly. As one of the world’s busiest energy corridors, handling nearly 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, any disruption in the strait has far-reaching consequences.

India, which relies heavily on imports passing through this route, initially faced supply concerns, particularly for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The situation began to ease after some Indian vessels were permitted to pass through, restoring supply flow to the country.

Iran also highlighted its control over the strait, emphasizing that earlier skepticism about its ability to enforce restrictions proved unfounded. The development underscores the geopolitical importance of the waterway and its central role in global energy security.