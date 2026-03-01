Iran Conflict Escalates: 201 Dead, 40 Days Of Mourning Declared After Khamenei’s Death

Tensions across West Asia escalated sharply as Iran confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and declared 40 days of national mourning, while ongoing strikes reportedly left at least 201 people dead.

Iranian state media, citing the Red Crescent and reported by Associated Press, said more than 700 people have been injured in the continuing attacks.

Among the casualties were at least 115 people killed at a girls’ school in southern Iran, according to a local governor speaking to state television. The US military said it is reviewing reports of civilian casualties linked to Saturday’s operation.

Iran said attacks targeted its capital and eastern regions but claimed they were repelled. Bahrain reported a missile strike aimed at the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters, while Kuwait said a drone strike near its main international airport injured several employees and troops.

Jordan stated it had “dealt with” 49 drones and ballistic missiles. Explosions were also reported in Qatar. In Yemen, Iran-backed Houthi rebels pledged to resume attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes and Israel.

Several countries — including Iran, Iraq, Israel, Syria, Kuwait and the UAE — temporarily closed their airspace as a precaution.

Major global carriers such as Air France, Air India, Turkish Airlines, Norwegian Air Shuttle, Air Algérie and Lufthansa announced widespread flight cancellations.

Key Developments

1. 40 days of mourning: Iranian state television announced a national mourning period following Khamenei’s death. State media reported that members of his family were also killed in the strikes.

2. Death confirmed: Iranian news agencies formally confirmed Khamenei’s death, describing him as a “martyr.”

3. US response: US President Donald Trump announced Khamenei’s killing and said US strikes would continue as long as necessary.

4. Succession process: Under Iran’s constitution, the death of the Supreme Leader triggers a transition mechanism involving the president, judiciary chief and a cleric from the Guardian Council forming a temporary leadership council.

5. Fresh strikes: Israel reportedly launched a new wave of attacks on Iranian territory, while additional Iranian strikes were reported in the UAE and Bahrain.

The situation remains fluid, with fears of broader regional conflict mounting as military operations continue across multiple fronts.