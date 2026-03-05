Iran Fires Missiles At USS Abraham Lincoln And Regional Targets After Killing Of Ali Khamenei

The Middle East witnessed a sharp escalation in conflict after a joint military operation by the United States and Israel reportedly killed Ali Khamenei along with several senior Iranian officials and family members.

Following the strike, Iran launched missile attacks across the region, including targeting the USS Abraham Lincoln stationed in regional waters. According to Iranian state media, four ballistic missiles were fired toward the carrier. However, the United States Central Command stated that the missiles did not come close to the vessel, which continues operating in the area.

Reports indicate that the Israel Defense Forces carried out the operation based on intelligence inputs. Around 30 bombs were reportedly dropped on a complex in Tehran where Khamenei and top military officials had gathered for a meeting.

Among those reportedly killed were Iran’s Defence Minister Amir Naserzadeh and Commander-in-Chief Mohammad Pakpour. Explosions were heard across Tehran, with large plumes of smoke rising from areas housing key government and security buildings.

In response, Iran launched waves of missiles and drones targeting Israel as well as several countries hosting US military bases. Explosions were reported in cities including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Manama.

The retaliatory strikes reportedly caused multiple casualties across the region. At least nine deaths were reported in Israel, while additional fatalities were recorded in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

Meanwhile, Israel said its forces had disabled much of Iran’s air defence network in western and central parts of the country, a move aimed at establishing air superiority over Tehran.

After Khamenei’s death, Iran appointed senior cleric Alireza Arafi as interim Supreme Leader under emergency constitutional provisions until a permanent successor is chosen.

Global leaders urged restraint amid fears of a wider regional war. Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron and Friedrich Merz called for renewed negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme.

However, Donald Trump warned that any further retaliation by Iran would result in an even stronger military response. Benjamin Netanyahu also urged Iranian citizens to protest against the current leadership.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin and the China government condemned the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, calling it a violation of international norms.

With missile exchanges intensifying and diplomatic channels under strain, the situation has heightened fears of a broader war across the Middle East.