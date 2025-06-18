Iran Fires Two Missile Barrages at Israel Overnight; Supreme Leader Signals Escalation

Iran launched two ballistic missiles against Israel in the early hours of Wednesday morning, after Ayatollah Alyatollah Iran Khamenei statement Supreme Leader declared that "the fight begins" and urged Israelis to show "no mercy".

Around 15 projectiles were used in the first salvo that triggered sirens throughout a large area of Israel just after 12:40 am. This triggered alarms in many West Bank settlements and communities located centrally within Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces sent out alerts several minutes before the Iran-Israel missile attack, warning residents to take shelter. After each salvo of missiles, the IDF told Israelis that it was safe to leave their bomb shelters.

No injuries were reported in the subsequent Middle East conflict 2025. Israel has said it needs to attack Iran's most senior military leaders, its nuclear scientists, its nuclear centrifuges and its ballistic missiles because the Islamic Republic is seeking to destroy the Jewish state.

Later, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed that it had used hypersonic weapons.

The IRGC claimed that the "11th wave" of Operation Honest Promise 3 was conducted using Fattah-1 missile barrage Israel. A statement broadcast by the state television stated that Iranian forces had "gained complete control over skies in occupied territories."

In addition, warning sirens went off in a number of northern communities just before 6 am on Wednesday morning due to an alleged drone infiltration. After the second incident, the IDF claimed that its air force had shot down a drone from the east. This term was previously used by the military to describe Iran-backed groups operating in Iraq and Yemen.

The IDF said it believes the attack's scope is decreasing as Iran's capability has been degraded due to Israeli strikes.