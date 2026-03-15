Iran Guards Threaten To ‘Pursue And Kill’ Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has threatened to “pursue and kill” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling him a “child-killing criminal” amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

In a statement reported by Iranian state media, the Guards said uncertainty over Netanyahu’s fate and rumours about his possible death reflect what they described as a crisis within Israel. The IRGC added that if Netanyahu is alive, they will continue efforts to eliminate him with “full force”.

The statement came hours after Israel dismissed social media rumours claiming the prime minister had been assassinated. The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office clarified that the reports were false and confirmed that Netanyahu is safe.

Speculation had intensified after a video posted on Netanyahu’s X account appeared to show him with six fingers, leading to claims that the footage was manipulated or created using artificial intelligence. However, the rumours were later debunked by the platform’s AI chatbot Grok, which said the unusual appearance was simply a visual illusion.

The developments come amid the widening conflict between Iran and Israel, which escalated following joint US-Israeli strikes that reportedly killed Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has since launched retaliatory strikes against Israeli targets and US bases across the region, further intensifying the war.