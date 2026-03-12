Iran hits out at US for fuelling energy crisis

TEHRAN: With the West Asia conflict roiling energy prices, Iran has held the United States responsible for the disruptions in the shipping of crude oil and gas through the Strait of Hormuz, holding Washington's 'destabilising actions' as the cause of the problem.

Iran's foreign ministry said this in a readout on Wednesday while providing details of the previous night's phone conversation between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

It said Araghchi provided Jaishankar a 'detailed' account of the 'crimes' committed by the US and Israel against Iran over the past 11 days, including the missile attack on a girls' school in Minab and subsequent strikes on civilian sites.

He emphasised Iran's determination to comprehensively defend the integrity of Iran, the readout said.

It said the two foreign ministers also discussed the consequences of the disruptions in the movement of oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian foreign ministry blamed the US for the disruptions in the flow of energy through the passage. Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

Iran's Perspective on Shipping Security

"Referring to Iran's principled approach to safeguarding shipping security in the Persian Gulf, Iran's foreign minister reminded that the insecure situation and problems arising for shipping in the Persian Gulf are a result of the aggressive and destabilising actions of the US, and the international community must hold the US accountable for this situation," the readout said.