Iran-Israel war: Sporadic clashes occur as protesters defy restrictions in Srinagar; situation tense, but peaceful

Despite restrictions imposed by the authorities, protests continued in many parts of the Valley on Monday as emotionally charged crowds shouted slogans against the US and Israel, blaming them for the death of Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Protesters refused to disperse as they marched from Qamarwari towards Batmaloo in Srinagar. After persuasion by police, the crowd agreed to move back after cops released those apprehended for defying restrictions in the area.

Protesters also took to the road in Shalteng area on the city's outskirts. A massive protest was also carried out in Magam area on the Srinagar-Gulmarg road.

All protesters were emotionally charged, but they have been peaceful so far.

Police is only concerned about miscreants and anti-national elements mingling with the crowd to create a law and order situation.

A senior police officer said that it is for the apprehension of these miscreants that restrictions have been imposed today.

Authorities also brought down the speed of Internet services throughout the Valley to prevent anti-national elements from uploading false, fabricated content to stoke emotions that are already high.

All schools, colleges, universities across the Valley have been closed for two days while all exams scheduled for today and tomorrow have also been postponed.

Driving tests scheduled for today have been postponed by the regional transport officer.

All senior police officers including J&K DGP, Nalin Prabhat are camping in Srinagar to ensure law and order.

All religious leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq have appealed to people to remain peaceful.

Shia Muslim clerics as well as those belonging to the majority Suni Muslim community have unitedly condemned the US-Israeli attack on Iran while asking people to control their hurt religious feelings on the developments taking place in Iran this time.

Meanwhile, officials said that public transport moved normally in Handwara town of Kupwara district while shops selling non-essential items remained closed.

In all other cities and towns of the Valley, transport and business was adversely affected by today’s official restrictions and protests by the people.