Iran Missiles Strike Near Israeli Nuclear Site, Over 100 Injured

In a significant escalation of the ongoing Iran–Israel conflict, Iranian missiles struck areas near Israel’s nuclear research site, injuring more than 100 people and causing widespread damage.

The strikes targeted southern Israeli cities including Dimona and Arad. According to reports, Israeli air defence systems failed to intercept at least two ballistic missiles, allowing them to hit populated areas near the sensitive nuclear zone.

This marks the first known instance of Iranian missiles breaching defences in the vicinity of Israel’s nuclear facility. Dimona lies roughly 20 km from the research centre, while Arad is located about 35 km away.

Videos circulating on social media showed large explosions lighting up the night sky, with buildings sustaining heavy damage. Some residential structures were reportedly reduced to rubble, and at least 10 apartment buildings in Arad were severely affected, with several at risk of collapse.

Emergency responders said dozens of injured individuals were rushed to hospitals, with at least 64 people receiving treatment following a direct strike in Arad.

The attack came shortly after reports that Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz had been hit earlier in the day, suggesting a possible retaliation.

Despite the intensity of the strikes, the United Nations nuclear watchdog stated that there were no confirmed reports of damage to Israel’s nuclear facility or any abnormal radiation levels.

The latest developments indicate a deepening crisis in the region, with the conflict entering a more dangerous phase as both sides continue to exchange strikes.