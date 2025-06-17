Iran on High Alert: Dozens arrested over mossad spy fears amid Israeli strikes

Amid escalating tensions with Israel, Iran has intensified a nationwide crackdown on alleged Israeli spies, arresting dozens of individuals and issuing public warnings in response to fears of Mossad infiltration.

Since a wave of Israeli airstrikes began last Friday, Iranian authorities have detained at least 28 people in Tehran and another 60 in Isfahan—home to a suspected nuclear facility targeted by Israeli forces. In a chilling message to others, one man previously convicted of espionage was executed on Monday after being held for two years.

The arrests follow recent revelations of Mossad’s covert operations within Iran, including smuggling weapons and launching drone strikes that hit strategic military and nuclear installations. Iran has responded with heightened surveillance and propaganda to detect what it calls "foreign sabotage efforts."

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry has urged the public to report suspicious behavior—particularly individuals wearing masks, hats, or sunglasses at unusual hours, or those frequently receiving courier deliveries. Posters shared by state-linked outlets like Nour News even ask citizens to report "houses with curtains drawn during the day" or "unusual noises like metal clanking or screaming."

Tensions have pushed the regime into overdrive, especially after Mossad reportedly released footage of successful drone strikes near Tehran. These missions, part of the covert Operation Rising Lion, allegedly involved Israeli agents smuggling advanced weapons and setting up a drone base inside Iran.

Public spaces are now tightly monitored, journalists face photo bans, and landlords have been ordered to notify authorities of new tenants. Night patrols by the Basij, the Revolutionary Guard’s paramilitary wing, have resumed to quell any signs of internal dissent or collaboration with foreign intelligence.

The crackdown comes at a time of fragile stability in Iran, still reeling from protests over the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini in police custody and growing dissatisfaction with the regime’s domestic policies.

As Iran’s paranoia grows, so does the international spotlight on Mossad’s deep reach into the heart of one of its biggest adversaries.