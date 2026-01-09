Iran Protests Intensify Nationwide As Government Blames US And Israel For Violence

Protests across Iran have intensified, spreading to all 31 provinces as public anger over economic hardship and the sharp decline of the Iranian rial continues to grow. What began on December 28 with the shutdown of Tehran’s historic Grand Bazaar has now evolved into one of the largest anti-government movements the country has seen in recent years, drawing participation from both urban centres and rural towns.

Demonstrations persisted into Friday, with markets and bazaars remaining closed in solidarity with protesters. However, clashes and violence linked to the unrest have resulted in the deaths of at least 42 people, according to the Associated Press. Human rights groups based in the United States have reported that more than 2,270 individuals have been detained so far.

In response to the escalating agitation, Iranian authorities enforced a nationwide internet shutdown and restricted international phone services. The move came as exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi urged citizens to take to the streets and protest openly, including by shouting slogans from their homes.

Iran’s state broadcaster has accused the United States and Israel of orchestrating the violence, claiming that so-called “terrorist agents” were responsible for setting fire to private vehicles, public transport, metro facilities, fire engines and other public infrastructure. The government’s first official statement sought to deflect blame externally even as protests continue to challenge the leadership amid mounting economic pressure and public frustration.