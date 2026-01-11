Iran Protests Turn Deadly As Authorities Signal Harsher Crackdown, Warn Of Death Penalty

Iran’s nationwide protests have entered a more violent phase, with reports indicating that at least 116 people have been killed as authorities signal a tougher response and threaten protesters with the death penalty. The demonstrations, now in their second week, have spread across multiple cities and provinces, intensifying pressure on the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei-led government.

Iran’s attorney general, Mohammad Movahedi Azad, has issued a stern warning, declaring that those taking part in the protests would be treated as “enemies of God,” a charge that can carry capital punishment under Iran’s Islamic laws. The statement reflects the government’s intent to sharply escalate its crackdown on the unrest.

According to reports cited by international news agencies, more than 2,600 people have been detained so far. Fatalities have been reported in several regions, including Tehran and provinces such as Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Ilam, Kermanshah and Fars, where protests have turned increasingly confrontational. The demonstrations initially erupted over Iran’s deepening economic crisis, a collapsing currency and rising living costs.

The true scale of the violence remains difficult to verify, as Iran has imposed a near-total internet blackout for several days, restricting access to international communication platforms. While some state-run and semi-official media outlets continue to operate, the blackout has limited independent information from reaching the outside world.

International reactions have also drawn attention. US President Donald Trump said the United States was prepared to support Iranians seeking freedom, comments that followed strong criticism of Washington by Iran’s supreme leader. Trump has previously suggested that Iran’s leadership may be under unprecedented internal pressure.

The protests gained fresh momentum after Reza Pahlavi, Iran’s exiled crown prince and son of the country’s last shah, called on citizens to move beyond demonstrations and take control of public spaces. His appeal appears to have further energised protesters, even as the government signals zero tolerance and warns of severe consequences for dissent.