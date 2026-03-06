Iran says 1,230 killed in US strikes

Tehran: Iran said on Thursday that 1,230 people have been killed in US and Israeli strikes on the country since fighting began on Saturday.

The death toll was announced by Iran's Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs in a statement on its website. On Wednesday, Iran's Health Ministry said that 6,186 people had been wounded in the strikes.

Hossein Kermanpour, head of the ministry's Public Relations and Information Centre, said in a post on social media platform X that 2,054 people were hospitalized, 3,545 were treated and discharged, and 552 received medical care at the scene.

On Saturday, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as well as members of his family, high-ranking military commanders, and civilians, according to Iranian officials.

Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. assets across the Middle East.