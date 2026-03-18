Iran security chief Larijani killed in Israel strike?

Jerusalem: Ali Larijani, Iran's security chief, was among those targeted in Israeli strikes on Iran overnight, according to Israeli media reports. It remains unclear if Larijani, a top figure in Iran's establishment, was killed or injured in the strike. Israel's defence minister, Israel Katz, has also claimed that Larijani has been killed.

Iran has, however, not yet commented the reports. Larijani, a former nuclear negotiator who serves as secretary of Iran's National Security Council, is widely seen as one of the most influential figures in Iran's power structure.

If his death is confirmed, Larijani would be the most senior Iranian official to be killed after the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who died on the first day of the war. Larijani was a close ally of Ali Khamenei.