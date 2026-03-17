Iran seeks return of 3 tankers seized by India

Tehran: Iran has asked India for the release of three seized tanker ships in return for the safe passage of India-bound tankers through Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing Gulf crisis, sources said on Monday.

The report said that Iran’s ambassador to India met Foreign ministry officials on Monday to discuss the issue. However, neither India, nor Iran has not reacted to the report yet.

Indian coastal authorities in February reportedly seized three oil tankers sanctioned by the United States and allegedly linked to Iran. The vessels were intercepted off the Mumbai coast and taken in for investigation over suspected involvement in illicit oil trade activities.

The ‘Shadow Fleet’ vessels Stellar Ruby, Asphalt Star, and Al Jafzia, which were carrying sanctioned Iranian oil, were seized on February 6.

Iran, meanwhile, has made it clear that Strait of Hormuz cannot be used to launch strikes on Tehran and set conditions on the passage of vessels through it. It said vessel movement through the strait could occur only under special conditions due to what he described as insecurity created by Israel and the United States, adding that Iran’s armed forces oversee the passage and would prevent its use for military action against Tehran.