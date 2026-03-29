Iran targets Ukrainian anti-drone depot in UAE

Dubai: After refusing to accept the US proposal to end all hostilities in the Middle East, Iran on Saturday continued to target American bases in the Gulf, particularly those in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It even claimed that has "targeted and destroyed" a Ukrainian anti-drone system depot in Dubai, which Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that was used by American forces.

"As the hideouts of American commanders and soldiers in Dubai were targeted," Iran’s military central operational command Khatam Al-Anbiya was quoted as saying by AFP. "Ukrainian anti-drone system depot that was located in Dubai to assist the US military ... was targeted and destroyed." However, Ukraine was quick to deny the Iranian claims, calling them a "disinformation and lies". The American forces and the Dubai authorities or UAE's Defence Ministry are also yet to clarify the Iranian claims. "This is a lie, we officially refute this information. The Iranian regime often conducts such disinformation operations, and in this it is no different from the Russians," Ukraine's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Georgiy Tykhy was quoted by Türkiye Today as saying.