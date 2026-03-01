Iran Targets US Aircraft Carrier, Strikes Israel And Gulf States After Khamenei Killing

The Middle East remained on edge for a second consecutive day after the United States and Israel carried out large-scale strikes across Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior officials.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they launched four ballistic missiles at the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. However, US Central Command stated that the missiles “did not come close” to the carrier, which continues to operate in the region.

Tehran also unleashed waves of missiles and drones targeting Israel and multiple Gulf states hosting US forces. Explosions were reported in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Manama, while Israel confirmed casualties following direct strikes.

According to various reports, at least 13 people were killed across the region in the latest exchanges — nine in Israel, three in the UAE and one in Kuwait.

Israeli forces said they conducted coordinated airstrikes in Tehran based on intelligence inputs. Reports indicated that around 30 bombs were dropped on a complex where Khamenei, Defence Minister Amir Naserzadeh and Commander-in-Chief Mohammad Pakpour were meeting. All were reportedly killed in the operation.

Explosions rocked central Tehran, with smoke rising from areas near police headquarters, the Defence Ministry and key judicial buildings. The Israeli military later claimed it had dismantled significant portions of Iran’s air defence systems in western and central regions to establish air superiority.

The US military confirmed that three American service members were killed and five seriously wounded during “Operation Epic Fury,” marking the first reported US casualties since the joint offensive began.

US President Donald Trump warned Iran against further retaliation. “They better not do that. If they do, we will hit them with a force that has never been seen before,” he said on Truth Social.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appealed directly to Iranian citizens to rise against their leadership, urging mass protests to “overthrow the current regime.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the killing of Khamenei, calling it a “cynical murder” that violated international law. China described the assassination as “unacceptable.”

European leaders including Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, and Friedrich Merz urged all sides to return to negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme.

Iran has appointed senior cleric Alireza Arafi as interim Supreme Leader under Article 111 of the Constitution. A three-member council will temporarily exercise the Supreme Leader’s powers until a permanent successor is selected.

With missile exchanges continuing and diplomatic channels strained, fears of a broader regional war are intensifying.